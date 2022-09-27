KFPA imposes temporary ban on actor Sreenath Bhasi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 27, 2022 17:42 IST

Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) on Tuesday imposed a temporary ban on actor Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview for the promotion of his latest movie.

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint lodged by the anchor of a YouTube channel before the KFPA, alleging that Mr. Bhasi had used abusive words against her and crew members while giving an interview for promoting his movie Chattambi. The actor was arrested and released on bail by Maradu police on Monday on the basis of her complaint.

The actor had appeared before the representatives of KFPA on Tuesday. M. Renjith, president of KFPA, said Mr. Bhasi had accepted his mistake. “As he had accepted it, we are limiting the disciplinary action to a temporary ban,” he said.

The KFPA had received another complaint that the actor had violated an agreement by collecting additional salary for a movie. Mr. Renjith said Mr. Bhasi had agreed to reimburse the additional fee. The actor was permitted to complete the shooting of his ongoing projects.

