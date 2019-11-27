KFL to launch chicken feed for country breeds

Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL), the government-owned livestock feed producer, is all set to market its nutrient-rich feed for chicken raised by households and farms, at affordable prices.

The feed, made of wholesome ingredients, is meant for country breeds of chicken and is ideal for birds raised specifically for meat, a release said here on Tuesday.

The feed, being unveiled as part of product diversification of KFL, will hit the market by mid-December. It will address the long-felt absence of chicken feed in the market for country breeds, which is a critical component in stepping up the domestic egg production, the release said. The product will be a boon for farmers who rear indigenous breeds of chicken in open surroundings. “The launch of the product meets our firm commitment to back the State government’s policy of supporting over a million dairy farmers and household chicken raisers in Kerala,” KFL chairman K.S. Indusekharan Nair said.

“We will market the best quality poultry feed, which would be made available to farmers at an affordable price. Like our other products, we are confident of maintaining high quality for this one as well,” B. Sreekumar, MD, KFL, said.