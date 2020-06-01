KFL posts ₹495 cr. turnover

KOCHI

01 June 2020 19:50 IST

Despite lockdown, State-owned company nearly hits target

The State-owned Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL) has clocked a turnover of ₹495.85 crore in 2019-20, nearly hitting the target despite a Covid-induced crisis towards the end of the financial year.

The Thrissur-based company had aimed at ₹500 crore turnover during the fiscal. “From the income we got selling each kilo of cattle feed, 91% was spent on buying raw materials. Yet the company had decided not to raise the prices. That had also compelled private players not to hike prices too much. In fact, the company had sold [50-kg bags] at a price that was ₹130 less via-à-vis the year-ago period,” said KFL Chairman Indusekharan Nair.

KFL did face problems owing to coronavirus, but it managed to resolve them with prompt and prudent measures. “The orders we had placed didn’t come from other States owing to the lockdown that restricted transportation,” recalled Mr. Nair.

Advertising

Advertising

Managing Director B. Sreekumar said KFL facilitated dairy farmers to contact the PSU and ensure supply of cattle feed. “This move helped us earn further access to various parts of Kerala.” The company is readying a mobile app for ordering cattle feed. KFL had also started producing chicken feed, he added.

Training course

The company will hold a training course in July for expatriates who have returned to Kerala and are planning to start cattle farms. Named ‘Entrepreneurial Vigour’, the project will also rope in new-generation youths into dairying.