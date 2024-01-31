ADVERTISEMENT

Keys of apartments at Mundamveli handed over to beneficiaries

January 31, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Keys of apartments that were recently completed at Mundamveli were handed over to beneficiaries on January 31. The residents of P&T Colony will be shifted to the apartments.

As many as 83 apartments and three public facilities have been set up in the building complex. Every individual apartment with a floor area of 375 sq.ft. has two bed rooms, living and dining rooms, kitchen, and toilets.

The projects were executed using the financial assistance from the LIFE Mission of the State government on a holding owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, chairpersons of various standing committees of the Kochi Corporation, city project officer Chithra, and Corporation Secretary Chelsa Sini were present.

M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Government, had inaugurated the housing complex in September last year.

