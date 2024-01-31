GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keys of apartments at Mundamveli handed over to beneficiaries

January 31, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Keys of apartments that were recently completed at Mundamveli were handed over to beneficiaries on January 31. The residents of P&T Colony will be shifted to the apartments.

As many as 83 apartments and three public facilities have been set up in the building complex. Every individual apartment with a floor area of 375 sq.ft. has two bed rooms, living and dining rooms, kitchen, and toilets.

The projects were executed using the financial assistance from the LIFE Mission of the State government on a holding owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, chairpersons of various standing committees of the Kochi Corporation, city project officer Chithra, and Corporation Secretary Chelsa Sini were present.

M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Government, had inaugurated the housing complex in September last year.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / housing and urban planning

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.