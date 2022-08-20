Key suspect in apartment murder case brought to Kochi

K.K. Arshad, the accused in the murder of Sajeev Krishnan in an apartment at Edachira in Kakkanad, being brought by the police to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Kakkanad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

A ₹50,000 transaction is suspected to have led to the alleged murder of a youngster in an apartment at Edachira near Kakkanad. The victim reportedly owed money to the suspect, and when it was not forthcoming, the latter asked him for drugs in return, and the resultant melee is suspected to have led to the murder.

Arshad, the key suspect, was brought to the city from Kasaragod, where he was nabbed on Wednesday. He was produced before a court here, following which the police were given eight days’ custody. He was taken to the apartment on Saturday for collection of evidence. The suspect reportedly claimed that he had given the victim money, and he did not get the money or drugs in return.

The body of Sajeev Krishna, 23, was found wrapped and shoved into a duct in a 16th floor apartment last week.

Speaking to the media, Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner P.V. Baby said prima facie evidence indicated that the accused committed the crime alone. He said the crime seemed connected to drugs and details were being verified.

The police are gearing up for evidence collection with the suspect at all locations connected with the incident. With his withdrawal symptoms reportedly subsiding, Arshad has begun cooperating with the police and is responding to questions.

Arshad, along with an accomplice, was nabbed with MDMA, ganja, and hashish oil when he was allegedly trying to cross the border to Karnataka.