Key members of robber gang arrested

Kochi

18 December 2020 20:00 IST

In a joint operation, the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner’s squad and the Panangad police arrested three persons alleged to be key members of a gang engaged in inter-district robbery.

The arrested are Shyamnath aka Shyam, 23, of Thiruvalla, Vishnu Dev aka Vishnu, 22, of Nedumudy, and Mishel, 26, of Thalasserry. The accused had allegedly carried out robbery at knife point in at least three districts.

The alleged robberies were reported in Thrikkakara, Palarivattom, Panangad, Kadavanthra, and Kalamassery in Kochi city, areas under the Kollam East station, and those under Thiruvalla and Koyipram stations in Pathanamthitta between October 15 and December 12.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare had formed a special investigation team after repeated incidents of motorists being robbed at knife point were reported from various police station limits in Kochi city since October 15.

The team was led by Deputy Police Commissioner P.B. Rajeev and comprised Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner Jijimon and Panangad Inspector A. Ananthalal. Mishel was handed over to the Kalamassery police for further evidence collection.

Couple found dead

A man and his wife were found dead in their house at Sreemoolanagaram within the Kalady police station limits on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sukumaran Nair, 67, and Sarada, 64. They were reportedly found hanging inside their home. The police recovered a note from the house absolving anyone of any wrongdoing and describing it as an independent act.

The Kalady police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Helpline no: 0484-2540530