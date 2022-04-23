Key accused in serial theft of motorcycles held

KOCHI

The Palarivattom police on Saturday arrested a man, allegedly the key accused in the serial theft of a particular brand of premium motorcycle. The arrested was identified as Havinson Irwin aka Harendar Irwin aka Dr. Benny of Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu. He was on the run and was picked up from Coimbatore. He is accused of being the brain behind numerous thefts across the State. A special team formed in the wake of frequent thefts from across the city had arrested two members of the gang, including one from Tamil Nadu, on April 8, throwing light on the thefts of at least five motorcycles. Their interrogation alerted the probe team about the key accused who used to forge documents for the stolen motorcycles. He was living in a rented a house in Vazhakala using the fake identity of an Ayurveda doctor. By the time police reached the place, he had fled and switched off his mobile phone. Even his accomplices arrested had no clue about his real identity or address, which turned out to be false. Police launched a probe based on CCTV footage and eventually nabbed him. He was found to be running a massage parlour in Tirupur. Police recovered a stethoscope, medicines, forged ID cards, and seals. Police claim to have elicited from him information about a motorcycle stolen from near the Kaloor stadium on April 8.