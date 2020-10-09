Key accused in Nedumbassery murder case arrested

KOCHI

09 October 2020 20:27 IST

A special investigation team of the Ernakulam Rural police on Friday arrested the two key accused in the murder of a youngster at Nedumbassery.

The arrested were identified as Basil, 26, and Vinu Mani, 22, both residents of Cheriyavappalasery.

Earlier this week, the police had arrested Manu Mani, 24, of Cheriyavappalassery, Ajay K. Sunil, 19, of Kunnumpuram, and Vipin Ashly, 20, of Thevakkal, from Thoothukkudy in Tamil Nadu, in connection with the murder of Jimson of Cheriyavappalasery last Sunday.

While Manu allegedly had a direct role in the crime, the other two had helped him abscond soon after the incident.

According to the police, the gang led by Basil had summoned the victim in the guise of settling a financial dispute. As soon as he arrived, the gang allegedly took the key of his vehicle by force and assaulted him.