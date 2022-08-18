Key accused in Muvattupuzha job fraud arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

The Muvattupuzha police on Thursday arrested the key accused in a case registered in connection with the cheating of about 200 job aspirants to the tune of ₹5 crore by promising them job visas to Canada.

The arrested was identified as Dino Babu Sebastian, 31, of Kuravilangad in Kottayam. According to the police, the fraud was executed through a consultancy firm named Penta Overseas Consultant and British Academy in Muvattupuzha.

The accused allegedly promised the victims job visas to Canada without clearing the IELTS exam. Job aspirants from across the State reportedly fell prey to the fraud. There were widespread complaints about the consultancy firm since 2019. The accused was absconding after the case was registered.

A special investigation squad nabbed the accused from his hideout in Ernakulam on the direction of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. The hunt is on for the other accused. The police have issued a lookout notice for an accused who fled abroad.