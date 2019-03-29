Key accused in murder case arrested

The Puthenvelikkara police on Thursday arrested the two key accused wanted in connection with a murder case registered last week, taking the number of those arrested to four.

The arrested are Krishnadev, 29, and Jeffry, 25, both residents of Puthenvelikkara. They were arrested with the aid of the cyber police. The accused were produced before the Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III and remanded.

The accused were allegedly part of the four-member gang that had beaten to death 19-year-old Sangeeth Kurian and seriously injured another youngster by the name Clinton.

The police had recovered the weapons used for committing the crime and the vehicle in which the accused had fled from the scene.

On Wednesday, the police had arrested K.V. Akhil, 22, and V.C. Lipson, 25, both residents of Puthenvelikkara. An alleged scuffle in the evening of March 24 led to the murder. An argument over damaging a car taken on rent resulted in the crime.

A Special Investigation Team led by North Paravur Inspector R. Sabu and comprising Puthenvelikkara Sub Inspector V.S. Anilkumar, North Paravur Sub Inspector V.S. Pradeep, and civil police officers Biju, Sarath, Sherin, Nibin, Manoj, and Biju made the arrest.