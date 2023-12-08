ADVERTISEMENT

Key accused in Kochi MDMA haul arrested

December 08, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The key accused in a case registered in connection with the recent haul of MDMA worth crores of rupees was arrested by the North Paravur police on Friday.

The arrested is Nikhil Prakash, 30, of North Paravur. In a joint operation, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the North Paravur police had seized 1.84 kg of MDMA last Sunday. The drug was found hidden in a rented home at Paravur and inside the tyre of a car parked in the compound.

The police had since then arrested three — Nidhin Viswam, Nidhin K. Venu, and Amit Kumar — in the case. Nikhil is suspected to be the brain behind the racket. The police suspect that he was the one who used to go to Delhi by flight to source the drug and made necessary arrangements.

Later, his accomplices reached there and smuggled the drug to Paravur on a used vehicle via Bengaluru, said the police. The accused had taken the house for rent in the guise of producing a short film. The seizure proved to be one of the biggest in the district in recent times.

