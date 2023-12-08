HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Key accused in Kochi MDMA haul arrested

December 08, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The key accused in a case registered in connection with the recent haul of MDMA worth crores of rupees was arrested by the North Paravur police on Friday.

The arrested is Nikhil Prakash, 30, of North Paravur. In a joint operation, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the North Paravur police had seized 1.84 kg of MDMA last Sunday. The drug was found hidden in a rented home at Paravur and inside the tyre of a car parked in the compound.

The police had since then arrested three — Nidhin Viswam, Nidhin K. Venu, and Amit Kumar — in the case. Nikhil is suspected to be the brain behind the racket. The police suspect that he was the one who used to go to Delhi by flight to source the drug and made necessary arrangements.

Later, his accomplices reached there and smuggled the drug to Paravur on a used vehicle via Bengaluru, said the police. The accused had taken the house for rent in the guise of producing a short film. The seizure proved to be one of the biggest in the district in recent times.

Related Topics

crime / narcotics & drug trafficking / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.