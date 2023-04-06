Key accused in attempted ATM burglary in Kochi arrested

April 06, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Town South police on Wednesday arrested the key accused in a case registered in connection with an attempted ATM burglary in February.

The arrested is Shafeer, 20, of Perinthalmanna. He was among the two arraigned in as accused in the case. The other remains at large.

The alleged burglary attempt was made at the State Bank of India’s cash deposit machine-cum-ATM at Panampilly Nagar. Shafeer had allegedly cut off the burglary alarm and tried to break the machine using gas cutter and other tools, while the other reportedly stood guard outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the attempt was foiled after an alert went off at the bank’s control room in Mumbai following which a message was passed on to the city police control room.

A night patrol team from the South station rushed to the spot following which the accused fled. By that time, the machine had been half demolished.

K. Sethu Raman, District Police Chief (Kochi City), then formed a special investigation squad under Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner P. Rajkumar to probe the case.

The police had no clear view of the accused from the CCTV footage since the two had caps on at the time of the attempted burglary. The police then sifted through all the CCTV images for days in the neighbourhood.

The breakthrough was when it emerged that the accused had swiped a pre-paid EMI card at the same ATM machine. This helped the police identify them, and since then the police had been on their trail with the help of mobile tower location data.

On Wednesday, the police were alerted to the presence of Shafeer at Kadavanthra, and a team promptly nabbed him. It has since emerged that he had a case for vehicle theft registered against him at the Perinthalmanna police station. He had undergone CCTV technician course, and that reportedly enabled him to cut off the alarm.

The police suspect that the two might have made similar attempts in other police station limits as well. Shafeer was produced in court and remanded.

A team led by Inspector M.S. Faisal, Sub Inspectors Unnikrishnan K.V. and Dinesh B., and civil police officers Subith Kumar and Nikhil O.B. probed the case.

ADVERTISEMENT