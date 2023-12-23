Key accused in abduction case given conditional bail in Assam

December 23, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman, the key accused in the abduction of two boys, who was taken into custody from Guwahati in Assam by a team from the Vadakkekara police has been given bail by a chief judicial magistrate court there.

However, Sahida, 60, a resident of Assam and a relative of the abducted children, has been granted bail on condition that she should appear before the Paravur judicial magistrate first class court. As such, the police team had left Guwahati with the two boys, aged nine and five, and are expected here by Sunday. Sahida was intercepted with the abducted children at the Guwahati airport based on information shared by the Vadakkekara police.

“On being brought here, the children will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee, which will take a decision on their care. It has emerged that a similar attempt at abduction was made some time ago but was foiled by the parents at the railway station,” said police sources. The Vadakkekara police have already arrested three persons and booked them under IPC Section 363 (abduction). The arrested are Raham Ali, 27, Jahadh Ali, 26, and Samnas, 60, all residents of Assam.

The two abducted children were among the three their mother had in her first marriage. The other child was too young. According to the police, the relatives of the mother and those of her first husband did not like the children being sent to school here. While Sahida was a relative of the mother’s first husband, Samnas was a relative of the mother. Raham Ali was also a distant relative.

“They wanted to take the children back home, so that they could be sent to work for making money. As of now, we haven’t come across any motive for demanding ransom or trafficking. We have produced all the three accused,” said police sources.

According to the police, Sahida pulled off the abduction with the help of the other three accomplices on Tuesday morning when the children were on their way to school. The parents were alerted to the abduction after the school informed them that the children had not turned up for the day. Jahadh Ali had arranged the air ticket for Sahida to fly out with the children.

While Raham Ali and Samnas were nabbed from Thrissur, Jahadh Ali was picked up from near the Nedumbassery airport.

