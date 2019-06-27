Kochi

Keralite chosen lead author of IPBES project

K.V. Sankaran, former director of the Kerala Forest Research Institute, has been selected as the coordinating lead author to draft the thematic assessment of invasive alien species and their control across the globe, conducted by the Inter-governmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), Germany. IPBES has 130 countries as its members. The appointment is for a period of three-and-a-half years, according to a communication.

