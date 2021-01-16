Kerala’s top traders’ body to launch political party

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) has decided to go ahead with the launch of its own party named Kerala Karshaka Vyapari Party.
A decision on party structure, political alliance, and strategy for the Assembly elections will be taken at a State committee meeting of the KVVES in Ernakulam on Sunday.
KVVES functionaries say they have the support of over 10 lakh members and 3,000 units across the State for the new political mission. They also indicate that the new party will work for the success of the United Democratic Front.
The formation of a political party has been a long pending declaration of the State’s biggest merchant forum.
Though there had been declarations to field own candidates during Assembly elections, the plans were dropped on promises made by political parties to address their issues.
State secretary K. Sethumadhavan said the new party would enlist the support of farmers and traders to emerge as a powerful political force.
In support of the merchant forum’s move, local leaders of the KVVES had taken up a number of protests in solidarity with the support of the agitation of farmers in New Delhi.
There were also candidates backed by the KVVES in the recent local body elections to test the response of voters. According to the KVVES leaders, their nominees had won 28 seats in the election.
