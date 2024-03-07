Kerala’s first maritime cluster to come up in Cherthala in six months, says Minister

March 07, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala’s first maritime cluster will come up on 15 acres near Cherthala. The maritime cluster is expected to be ready for allocation in six months, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking at a function organised here on Thursday to meet potential stakeholders in the maritime cluster as well as to garner their suggestions on the upcoming facility. The land was previously earmarked by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation for a coir museum.

The maritime cluster will be a coming together of micro, small and medium industries that will cater to the maritime industry. Considering the massive orders being received by the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the maritime cluster will stand to prosper. A coordination committee comprising leaders of the CSL and Industries department officials is expected to oversee the functioning of the cluster.

Similar clusters

Seven investors had already shown interest in joining the cluster and by the time it was ready for occupation, more units were expected to come in, said the Minister. Similar maritime clusters would come up at Beypore and Kottayam, where land was available.

Mr. Rajeeve said that the concept of a maritime cluster was the outcome of the discussions between officials in Norway and a delegation led by the Chief Minister. The State government had taken into consideration the expertise available with the CSL. Training for personnel would also be discussed as there would be specialised education for those working in the maritime cluster.

Aid to existing units

Along with setting up the cluster, the government is also offering incentives for scaling up maritime units already in operation in the State. Those using the maritime cluster will get GST and power charge concessions as well as subsidy on capital investment.

Mr. Rajeeve earlier honoured senior vice-president of IBM Dinesh Nirmal and presented to him the State government-instituted Special Award for Business Investment Promotion. Mr. Rajeeve said that IBM’s move to set up a large campus in Kochi had helped change the investment atmosphere in the State and the award was a recognition of this effort. Mr. Nirmal said that Kerala was witnessing a reverse brain drain, which was good for the entire economy of the State.

AI global conference

The State government will organise an international artificial intelligence (AI) conclave on July 11 and 12 in Kochi. The State will also host a global robotics conclave in August. These two events will bring global attention to Kerala’s efforts to become a leader in the emerging technology areas in 15 years. Registration for the AI global conference will begin in April. A total of 1,000 people will attend the conference and they will include students, AI experts, and institutional representatives. A State-level hackathon would be organised ahead of the global conference, Mr. Rajeeve added.

