Kerala’s first export policy within two months, says Rajeeve

April 24, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The government will frame an export policy for the State for the first time within two months. It would also constitute an export promotion council with State- and district-level nodal officers to boost exports, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at an interactive session with exporters here on Monday. The activities will be coordinated through the Department of Industries and Commerce.

Focus will be on the State’s strong areas such as medical devices and the capability to be a stockyard and assembly centre for global electronics companies. The Minister said centres to test the quality of products would be established close to airports, according to a communication from the Information and Public Relations department.

It was pointed out during the discussions that global companies controlled around 80% of the medical and health equipment segment. If big companies in the segment can be attracted to Kerala, it will help boost exports. The Minister said arrangements would be made to meet representatives of leading medical equipment companies.

An action plan is being prepared to draw leaders of the electronics sector to the State. Kerala will follow the Singapore model to act as a stockyard for such companies.

One of the demands raised during the interactive session was the setting up of a quality testing facility for the footwear industry. There was also demand for a permanent arrangement to settle labour issues at the Kochi port.

The Minister said ₹16 crore had been allotted by the government as subsidy component to establish an effluent treatment plant in Chandiroor in Alappuzha, the centre of seafood exports from the State. Aquaculture potential will be leveraged and efforts will be made to attract more cargo service flights with the help of the Central government under the open sky policy.