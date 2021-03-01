Kerala yearning for a change, says Surendran

Vijaya Yatra led by BJP State president reaches Ernakulam

The LDF and the UDF are playing into the hands of anti-national forces in the State, BJP State president K. Surendran has said.

Addressing a public meeting here on Sunday during the reception accorded to his Vijaya Yatra, Mr. Surendran said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who could restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir, could very well do it in Kerala too.

The threat posed by ani-national elements in the State will not succeed. Much water has flown under the bridge since the 1921 Mappila Rebellion, and the State will not budge to any such divisive forces, he said.

Kerala is yearning for a change from both the LDF and the UDF, and time is ripe for a third alternative led by the BJP, he added.

“Under the LDF regime, all fraudsters gained access to the office of the Chief Minister and other Ministers. The CPI(M) is collecting money from the corrupt and anti-national elements,” Mr. Surendran alleged.

While the BJP is bringing forward personalities like E. Sreedharan, the Congress is attempting to bring back its former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who has the rare distinction of one of the most corrupt politicians in the State. After the Assembly elections, Thripunithura will have an effective BJP leader as its representative in the Assembly, said Mr. Surendran without naming the party candidate for the constituency.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the LDF government had taken over hundreds of acres that belonged to temples.

Former Kerala High Court judge P.N. Raveendran and a few others joined the meeting. V. Chitambaresh, another former judge of the High Court, will join the party next week, the organisers announced.

Party leaders Kummanam Rajasekharan, Shobha Surendran, and P.R. Sivasankaran spoke. S. Jayakrishnan, V.T. Rema, A.N. Radhakrishnan, J. Prameeladevi, and K.S. Radhakrishnan and Kerala Congress leader P.C. Thomas were among those present.

Earlier, Mr. Surendran interacted with traders and industrialists.