ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Women’s Commission expresses concern over weakening family ties

Published - July 22, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Women’s Commission member Elizabeth Mammen Mathai has called for vigilance against weakening family ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was speaking at the district-level adalat that got under way here on Monday. Commission members Indira Raveendran and V.R. Mahilamony were present.

The panel has been making active interventions like awareness campaigns and post-marriage counselling to stop family ties from weakening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Mathai said a majority of complaints revolved around issues between husband and wife. In a private school, the manager was creating problems by interfering with the functioning of employees and teaching, besides insisting on installing CCTVs in the headmistress’ room. A direction was issued to the manager not to install CCTV in the room.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The adalat also considered a petition against a man and his wife over the alleged mental harassment of parents by separating them away from the family.

Out of the 104 complaints, the adalat resolved 42, while two were forwarded for relevant reports. Three complaints were referred for counselling and one to the District Legal Services Authority.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US