Kerala Women’s Commission expresses concern over weakening family ties

Published - July 22, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Women’s Commission member Elizabeth Mammen Mathai has called for vigilance against weakening family ties.

She was speaking at the district-level adalat that got under way here on Monday. Commission members Indira Raveendran and V.R. Mahilamony were present.

The panel has been making active interventions like awareness campaigns and post-marriage counselling to stop family ties from weakening.

Ms. Mathai said a majority of complaints revolved around issues between husband and wife. In a private school, the manager was creating problems by interfering with the functioning of employees and teaching, besides insisting on installing CCTVs in the headmistress’ room. A direction was issued to the manager not to install CCTV in the room.

The adalat also considered a petition against a man and his wife over the alleged mental harassment of parents by separating them away from the family.

Out of the 104 complaints, the adalat resolved 42, while two were forwarded for relevant reports. Three complaints were referred for counselling and one to the District Legal Services Authority.

