Kerala will oppose bid to expunge portions from textbooks, says Minister

April 07, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala will resist the decision of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to distort history and edit out some parts of the textbooks. The State will take steps for developing the textbooks by integrating portions in the best academic interest, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Sree Narayana Darshanolsavam and the new block of S.N.V. Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, North Paravur. The Minister also dedicated a Sree Narayana Mandapam at the function organised by the SNDP Yogam Paravur Union and the 72 units under it on Friday.

The NCERT deleted select portions of the textbooks for classes 6 to 12 under the pretext of rationalisation of the study materials in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the council failed to justify the act even on academic grounds. It was for protecting some vested interests that the council engaged itself in the act, he alleged.

On Mughal empire

All portions in the textbooks related to the Mughal empire were deleted from the chapter, themes of Indian history, which is taught in Class 12. The NCERT texts are being taught in classes 11 and 12 in Kerala, he pointed out.

Mr. Sivankutty pointed out that the State had not concurred with the earlier move to distort history. Kerala had declared that the humanities texts would be taught in full. Kerala would not accept the Central government’s move which was not in the best academic interest, he said.