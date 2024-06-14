GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Water Authority proposes two STPs in Kochi

Published - June 14, 2024 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Water Authority (KWA) plans to establish two sewage treatment plants (STP) in Kochi, one each in Ernakulam North and South, by combining the proposals mooted by various agencies including the Kochi Corporation and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

While the Corporation has suggested a plant at Elamkulam, KMRL too has come up with similar proposals. The KWA is the implementing agency for the 5-million litre per day (MLD)-capacity plant of the Corporation. The civic body had also obtained a financial assistance of ₹186 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

Mayor M. Anilkumar had the other day written to the KWA seeking the speedy implementation of the project fearing that the funds would lapse if it was not completed in a year. He had also complained that the KWA could not take the project further after the completion of initial tender works.

However, KWA officials maintained that it might not be financially and technically feasible to set up small and multiple units in the city. Hence the authority decided to club the proposals and set up two mega units. The authority has proposed one at the 13-acre holding owned by the KWA at Elamkulam. KMRL has identified some holdings at Ernakulam North for the plant. The two units together will have a capacity of 105-MLD, said KWA officials.

Combining the projects would save time and resources required for setting up the units. The funds from the AMRUT scheme and other agencies could be pooled for constructing the units. The construction might take one year. It would require around ₹1.5 crore for a 1-MLD unit, the officials said.

The KWA would soon place the proposal before the State government for approval as the model code of conduct had been lifted, they added.

Kochi / Kerala / waste management

