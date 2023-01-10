Kerala waiting with bated breath as SC to consider ESZ case today

January 10, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala is collectively holding its breath as the Supreme Court is all set to consider its intervention petition along with that of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the demarcation of the Ecologically Sensitive Zone (ESZ) case on Wednesday.

If the apex court allows the Ministry’s plea that the ESZ proposals for which either the final or the draft notifications have been issued and also the pending ones shall be excluded from the purview of the June 6 order, it will bring the much required relief for the State, said Nishe Rajan Shonker, the counsel for the State in the case.

The final or draft ESZ notifications have been issued for almost all of the protected areas of the State, he said.

The top court had ordered that a One kilometre ESZ shall be demarcated for all the protected areas of the country.

Kerala has a grouse that it was not accorded a proper audience in the case and the outcome would have been different had it been provided the opportunity. These aspects have been highlighted in the intervention petition. The State has also chronologically listed out the activities it had undertaken for demarcating the ESZ, said Mr. Shonker.

The demarcation had grown into a socio-political issue in the State with a section of the Church taking sides with the farmers and settlers demanding that the human habitations shall be excluded from the purview of the ESZ. Incidentally, the apex court order came at a time when the proposals of the State government excluding the habitations from the ambit of the ESZ regime was under the consideration of the Ministry.

The State government had carried out the physical verification of the subsisting structures in the One Kilometre buffer following complaints that a large number of structures didn’t feature in the data prepared by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre.

The apex court may accede to the State government’s prayer seeking more time to complete the demarcation process as the court had not hinted about any exigent situation warranting the demarcation to be completed in three months. Kerala’s plea for more time may also find favour with the court as the State could complete the documentation of the subsisting structures using satellite images, as instructed by the court, hoped legal sources familiar with the developments.