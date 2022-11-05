Kerala VACB to target middlemen in corruption deals

This would be done through extensive collection of digital evidence

Kerala’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has adopted a strategy that would help flush out the role of middlemen in corruption.

Talking to media on the sidelines of the valedictory function of the vigilance awareness week held here on Saturday, Manoj Abraham, Director of VACB, said agents created an additional link in corruption.

Linking all parties involved

“We are going ahead with a strategy that can totally unravel this when we catch a case. A bit more effort would be needed as usually the investigation is on two parties directly indulging in it. We have worked out a strategy that can link all three,” he said.

This would be done through digital means like video recording everything or collecting other digital evidence. We have already started implementing it and has done so in a few cases connected to the Motor Vehicle department and Revenue department. We are planning on taking it forward a bit more effectively in the coming period, said Mr. Abraham.

Vigilance is focussing on departments about which the public complaints are many.

Prosecution sanctions

When asked about delays in prosecution sanctions, Mr. Abraham said that there was a need for study relating to giving sanctions. Constant discussions being held with the government through regular meetings have begun to yield results. Direct links with the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has helped to reduce delays to some extent.

Administrative reforms

He said the aim is to achieve total digitisation by January. The agency is looking at total digitisation of the documentation and e-connectivity for reducing delays.

“We are planning to bring about total e-connectivity with the help of the High Court and Vigilance courts. e-FIRs would be made the norm thus facilitating immediate submission of an FIR before the court as soon as it is registered. The same would be made applicable for charge sheets thus reducing the delay in documentation. We are confident of achieving total digitalization of the Vigilance department by January 1,” he said.

He said there has been a record number of traps, vigilance enquiry and vigilance cases, adding that that effective functioning of Vigilance calls for the cooperation of everyone including the public, the prosecutors and other stakeholders.

Focus

Mr. Abraham said that the focus now was on turning Vigilance from being reactionary to pro-active. Alongside surprise checks, registering vigilance cases and trap cases, Vigilance can do preventive policing with the cooperation of the public.

This, Mr. Abraham said, called for changes in the system by introducing greater technology in its functioning. “Everyone has a stake in the corruption-free Kerala initiative,” he said.

The vigilance awareness drive is part of that proactive policy. Vigilance has a deterrent effect on corruption and the agency has been effectively functioning.