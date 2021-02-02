Kerala urged to become first fully digitised primary healthcare provider

Experts suggest focus areas for State at global meet

Kerala has been urged to leverage its ubiquitous primary healthcare facilities to become the first fully digitised primary healthcare provider in the country.

The suggestion was thrown up by Infosys co-founder D. Shibulal during a session on Information Technology held on the second day of Kerala Looks Ahead, an international conference being organised by the Kerala State Planning Board virtually, on Tuesday.

“Kerala must challenge itself with audacious goals like becoming zero-cash, zero-waste, and zero-carbon State in the country aided by its start-up ecosystem that will energise the IT industry and investment climate,” said Mr. Shibulal. He also urged the State government to become the best and first consumer to promote the industry by, for instance, being in the forefront in the switch to electronic vehicles.

‘10 million jobs’

Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, predicted that the market for software and hardware would reach 350 billion dollars and 400 billion dollars, respectively in India by 2025. “In the next five years, as many as 10 million jobs will be created,” he said.

During her lecture on how Kerala should leverage the opportunities in electronics hardware sector through appropriate policy intervention, Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India, forecast how India’s share in global electronics manufacturing is set to jump from 3.3% in 2019 to 6% in 2025 when it will also emerge third globally in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and fifth in ESDM consumption.

Touching up on the success of Coconics, a public-private laptop and server manufacturing company in Kerala incubated by UST Global, Keltron, KSIDC, and Acceleron Labs, an Intel India Maker Lab accelerated start-up, she urged the State to start focussing on local demand but to strive for global market gradually. She cited how Coconics was able to create two variants of high quality laptops within in two years.

Effective policy

Srikanth Srinivasan, Head, Membership and Outreach NASSCOM, while urging Kerala to take advantage of emerging trends in digital transformation observed how multiple small, sector-specific and focussed policies rather than an all encompassing large technical industry policy was found to be effective in many States. He cited physical and social infrastructure and skilling as the tripod supporting technological growth.

Nandakumar K. Nair, founder and CEO of Suntec Business Solutions, urged the State government to build on its past efforts. “Focus on creating product-based start-up ecosystem and help start-ups scale by doing initial business with them. Encourage employees of IT companies to turn entrepreneurs and faculty of education institutions to join start-ups on deputation,” he said.

Prahlad Vadakkepat, entrepreneur, researcher, and philanthropist urged the State to develop a new mantra based on open innovation and co-development, inclusive leadership, frugality and sustainability, and agile development.

He said that the government should support robotics industry by adopting the model evolved by South Korea where a ministry was created to oversee the industry, emphasis was made on demand creation and social awareness, and enhancing innovation capabilities of the industry.

Santhosh Kurup, CEO, ICT Academy, moderated the session.