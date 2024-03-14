Kerala University youth festival: hearing on bail plea by accused on March 15

March 14, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned to March 15 (Friday) hearing on an anticipatory bail petition moved by the two accused – Jomet Michaeal and Sooraj – in a case registered in connection with alleged manipulation of results of Margamkali competition at the Kerala University youth festival.

The petitioners, who are second and third accused in the case, pointed out that they were innocent and neither directly or indirectly indulged insuch a crime. No prima facie case had been made out against the petitioners. The allegations against the petitioners were false and a figment of imagination of the complainant. They were served with a notice to appear before the investigation officer on March 14. They were teachers of the students who won the competition in the Margamkali held at the art festival. The unfounded allegations were levelled against them due to personal grudge of some other teachers. The case was registered on the basis of an exaggerated story created by the complainant under political pressure. In fact, no custodial interrogation of the petitioner was required as there was no material or article to be recovered.

