Kerala to strengthen claim to being most reliable gold market

October 22, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala will further strengthen its claim to being the most reliable market in the country to buy gold ornaments with the inauguration of a hallmarking centre in Idukki district’s Adimali on October 24.

The inauguration of the hallmarking centre will also ensure that Kerala will be the first State in the country to have a hallmarking centre in all districts. As of now, the other 13 districts in the State have hallmarking centres.

The Bureau of Indian Standards made hallmarking compulsory with a view to preventing customers, especially those not aware of the market, from being taken for a ride by jewellers. Hallmarking ensures accurate determination and official recording of the proportionate content of precious metal in the jewellery, artefacts or bullion, and coins.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to BIS, mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery/artefacts was successfully implemented under the Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts Order, 2020, in 256 districts of the country with effect from 23 June 2021. BIS sources said that the Adimali facility had been inspected and would be commissioned soon.

The All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Associations treasurer S. Abdul Nassar welcomed the Idukki hallmarking facility. He said that the association was happy that the facility would ensure buyers in the district ascertain the quality of the precious metal.

Gold business, according to 2022 data, is worth more than ₹one lakh crore a year and involves a total volume of around 200 to 250 tonnes annually. Mr. Nassar said that there could be around 12,000 gold merchants in the State. Most of them have the BIS registration. Kerala is a State where buyers are aware of the market situation. Though BIS hallmarking was applicable only to pieces above 2 grams in weight, gold merchants gave hallmarking and Hallmarking unique identification numbers even for pieces with weight below two grams, he added.

The merchants, however, pointed to the practical difficulties involved in getting single pieces hallmarked. Hallmarking was now done on a collection of pieces submitted to the centre for hallmarking. But there were situations in which the buyer might require only a custom-made single piece like a gold ring.

The merchants also said that the facility for tracking the ornaments using the Unique ID number was not fully operational now. Once hallmarked, the buyer should be able to track the pieces bought by her/him using the tracking facility. The identification number would provide the exact content of gold in the ornament, the centre of hallmarking, weight, etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.