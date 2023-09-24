Kerala to soon take a policy decision on socio-economic caste census to update OBC list

September 24, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala government will shortly take a call on conducting the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) in the State for updating the list of Other Backward Classes (OBC) even as it faces the prospect of contempt of court proceedings in both the Supreme Court as well as the Kerala High Court for not initiating the process.

In 2021, the State had sought from the Centre the details of the SECC conducted in 2011 following a writ petition moved in the High Court by Manavaikyavedhi, an NGO, to seek caste-based reservation for Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Nairs, and Ambalavasi communities in the State. Minority Indians Planning and Vigilance Commission Trust, another NGO, had also moved the High Court demanding that the list be updated.

However, the Centre declined the request. Responding to a writ in the Supreme Court by the State of Maharashtra seeking SECC details, the Centre had taken a stance that the data collected for the caste census were not accurate and hence, unusable. It had also clarified that the State governments were at a liberty to conduct any SECC as per their requirement. The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had also informed the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes that the 2011 caste data cannot be provided to any agency.

In Bihar

Incidentally, the Bihar government had recently initiated a similar exercise in the State. The Kerala government needs to take a policy decision on holding the SECC, said K. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes. A decision will be taken shortly in consultation with the Chief Minister, he said.

Political consensus

The government may also wait for the view of the ruling coalition, the Left Democratic Front, considering the social and political implications of the decision. It may also seek to evolve a political consensus on the sensitive issue by discussing it in an all-party meeting. The census data would be used to bring new and eligible communities to the ambit of the reservation for OBCs and exclude the ineligible ones. Currently there are 84 communities on the State OBC list.

Regarding the court cases, the State will file affidavits seeking time since a decision on holding the SECC involves a policy decision of the government, said Mr. Radhakrishnan.