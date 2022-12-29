Kerala to seek exemption of populated human habitations from ESZ

December 29, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala may seek the exclusion of thickly populated human habitations located close to the boundaries of protected areas from the purview of Ecologically Sensitive Zones (ESZ). The State may also ask the Supreme Court to grant it three more months for compiling the details of the subsisting structures in the ESZ.

The State will highlight these aspects in its affidavit to be submitted to the Supreme Court when the court considers the case on January 11.

Kerala will build a case for itself on the hardships it may have to face in the event of a uniform implementation of the one-kilometre ESZ, as prescribed by the apex court. The high density of the population, which is nearly double the national figures, and the extent of forest stretch will be brought to the attention of the court. The forest cover of the State is estimated at 11,521.81 sq km, which accounts for nearly 30% of the geographical area, according to forest officials.

Well-developed areas

The State would convey its apprehension that the implementation of the uniform one-kilometre zone norm may adversely hit the lives of hundreds of families living in the human habitations within the buffer zones for generations. The presence of well-developed areas in the habitations complete with houses, commercial and educational institutions, places of worship, farmlands, and other structures will also be brought to the attention of the court, sources said.

Kerala would canvass for the approval of its earlier proposal excluding human habitations from the ambit of the ESZ. The draft proposals were under the consideration of the Ministry when the court issued the order, said a senior forest official.

The Supreme Court will be informed about the exercise undertaken by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre to compile the list of subsisting structures within the one-km limit and the massive exercise in the 115 villages of the State for the physical verification of the structures. Kerala has also engaged a senior lawyer to present its case before the apex court.