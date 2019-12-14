‘Kerala to produce 20,000 experts in two years’

Kerala will produce 20,000 professionals in blockchain in the next two years, in what could be a major revolution in this emerging technology in India.

“The coming two years are crucial for us as we plan to produce 20,000 blockchain experts. The emphasis is on enhancing the quality of manpower steered by young start-up companies. This is a great opportunity for us to build expertise in next generation technology and knowledge sharing,” State IT Secretary M. Sivasankar said here, after inaugurating the second edition of the two-day conclave ‘BlockHash Live 2019’ on Thursday.

Organised by the Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) in association with Allianz Technology India, the event saw industry leaders making a strong case for leveraging the potential of blockchain technology for the public through capacity building and promoting research, development, and entrepreneurship.

“Blockhash Live has been a great learning platform for us,” said Mr. Sivasankar.

Described as the most promising cutting-edge technological innovation after the advent of Internet, blockchain technology provides a tamper-proof and immutable data storage system and enables transparency in digital applications.