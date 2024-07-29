GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala to launch entrepreneurship index

Published - July 29, 2024 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala will announce an entrepreneurship index to bring out the status of industries and investment potential in all 14 districts in the State, said Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve on Monday. He said it would be a pioneering effort by the State. The proposed index would bring out rankings based on investment in all districts, the Minister told the Conclave on Continuing Investments in Kochi.

The index will throw light on which district leads in what sector and the job opportunities they provide, the Minister told a gathering of 282 investors. “We have modelled the index on the health index of our State,” he added.

He said that Kerala had the lowest rate of industry failures in the country, the figure being 15%, which was half the national average. The entrepreneurship index would reveal at one glance the kind of industries that would suit the districts.

He also said that the next two years would be of investments. To ensure its success, “we will organise investment events from the panchayat level in September and October. They will reveal not just the investment potential of each region, but the outlook of the authorities towards industry.”

