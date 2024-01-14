ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala to incinerate 100 kg of ivory

January 14, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Nearly 12 tonnes are stocked in the vaults of the Forest department

K S Sudhi
Around 100 kg ivory kept in the vaults of the Kerala Forest department will be incinerated shortly. The department is working on a proposal to incinerate the ivory from the nearly 12 tonnes stocked in the vaults of the department at its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, the Marayur forest depot and various government treasuries.

It has also been decided to incinerate the ivory and other wildlife trophies of dead wild animals along with their carcasses, thus ending the decades-old practice of shifting wildlife articles to strong rooms. The department has drawn up the procedures to be followed for incinerating ivory and other wildlife articles. Committees comprising a senior forest official, a representative of the local village panchayat, a Revenue official not below the rank of a tahsildar and a wildlife expert will oversee the incineration and disposal of the carcass. Incidentally, the earlier attempts of the Forest department to destroy some quantities of ivory were shot down by the State Board for Wildlife.

Directive of Centre

The department took the decision for incineration following a recent directive of the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change that the wildlife trophies in possession of governments may be incinerated. The Ministry had also issued guidelines for the disposal of wild animal articles.

The recently amended provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act states that no wildlife articles shall be put up for commercial sale or auction. No ownership certificate shall be issued for articles disposed of, according to the Act.

“Incinerating the tusk along with the carcass will bring great relief to the field officers, as it will save them from the risky and tough task of keeping it under safe custody. The decision will strengthen wildlife protection and conservation,” hoped D. Jayaprasad, the Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala.

Heavy security

“Ivory is kept in a high-security vault, which is guarded round the clock. Besides the armed guards, a few layers of electronic surveillance systems have also been woven around the coffer to protect it. No single officer can open the vault. It would require a few officers to come together with a set of keys to open it,” he explained.

Kerala would probably be holding the biggest collection of ivory among the Indian States, given the number of its captive and wild elephants, said officials.

