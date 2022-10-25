‘Kerala to be re-branded to draw fresh investments’

The session was organised by Kerala State Industries Development Corporation

Kerala will be re-branded with a new logo and an industry, people and environment-centric new motto to draw fresh investments to the State, said industries minister P. Rajeev in Kochi on Tuesday speaking at an interactive session on the draft of the new industrial and commerce policy 2022.

The policy is expected to be finalised in consultation with stakeholders later this year.

Incentives will cover more areas of the industry to encourage and speed growth, a point welcomed widely by captains of industry, who participated in the half-a-day-long interactions. The session was organised by Kerala State Industries Development Corporation.

The minister said the proposed industries policy considered the special conditions in Kerala. The industrial sector has been divided into 21 sub-sectors with a focus on growth — a special team to oversee the facilitation of new investment. The department of industries will also replicate the use of interns to promote MSMEs in the large-scale segment too, said a senior industries department official.

Outdated regulations will be dumped, and inspections will be made more transparent and industry-friendly. The minister said these steps had helped the State improve its position in terms of ease of doing business. The sun-rise sectors will get comprehensive attention.

Industries principal secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish and Suman Billa and KSIDC managing director S. Harikishore were among those who led the discussions, said a communication from the State Public Relations Department.