Kerala striving to achieve self-sufficiency in milk production, says Minister

January 31, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Milma On Wheels which was flagged off by Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani in Kochi on Tuesday.

The State is striving to achieve self-sufficiency in milk production, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani said here on Tuesday.

Milma, the apex milk cooperative in the State, will be groomed in such a way that it is able to meet the dairy requirements of every household, she said after flagging off ‘Milma On Wheels’ project being implemented by the milk cooperative in association with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.

The Minister said that as part of efforts to increase milk production, the government was addressing every issue raised by dairy farmers in a timely manner. The recent hike in milk prices has resulted in farmers getting an additional ₹5 a litre of milk. Besides, farmers get fodder subsidy and financial support for raising calves. Such efforts help draw more people into the dairy sector, she added.

Ms. Chinchurani also said that the Milma on Wheels programme would be extended to all districts.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, inaugurated the sales. Mayor M. Anilkumar, councillor Padmaja Menon, District Collector Renu Raj, and regional milk cooperative chairman M.T. Jayan were among those who were present at the occasion, said a press release.

