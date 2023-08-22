HamberMenu
Kerala State Youth Commission to undertake campaign for physical, psychological well-being of youngsters

August 22, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Youth Commission is set to embark on a campaign for the physical and psychological well-being of youth by roping in other organisations and students, Commission Chairman M. Shajar has said.

Individuals leading inspirational lives even in the face of grave challenges will be presented as icons before the youth. Guidelines will be issued for the psychological well-being of youngsters. Losing hope in the face of small setbacks and opting suicide are among the issues faced by the young generation. He was talking after holding an adalat of the Commission at the Ernakulam Guest House on Tuesday.

Mr. Shajar said the Commission would not only participate in State government schemes against drug menace, but would also work towards bringing addicts back to normal life.

The Commission mostly dealt with petitions on assaults against youngsters and denial of justice at educational institutions and workplaces.

The Commission holds hearings twice a month at its office to consider petitions. An adalat is held in every district once a year, in addition to an annual mega adalat to dispose of petitions. In the adalat held in Kochi, 11 out of the 21 petitions were settled. While 10 petitions were kept aside for the next adalat, 10 new petitions were received.

Commission members Princy Kuriakose, K.P. Pramosh, V. Vinil and Reneesh Mathew, Commission secretary Darley Joseph and legal advisor Vinitha Vincent attended the adalat.

