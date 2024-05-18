GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala State Women’s Commission chief slams media over ‘reckless reporting’ of Pantheerankavu domestic violence case

Published - May 18, 2024 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Satheedevi has urged media not to report the alleged Pantheerankavu domestic violence case in a manner that left the survivor humiliated, jeopardising her future.

Ms. Satheedevi was speaking after meeting the survivor at her residence in North Paravur on May 18 (Saturday) morning. She accused news channels of telecasting false news that threatened to hamper the investigation of the case.

“The accused in the case had fled avoiding the police and the legal system as soon as the petition was lodged. Talking with such a person over the phone and airing his statements made with the sole objective of absolving himself is a dishonourable action on the part of news channels,” she said. Rahul P. Gopal, the survivor’s husband, is the first accused in the case.

“Baseless reports that psychologically affected the survivor were being aired. Our country has laws that ensured protection to survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Even the name of the survivor is not supposed to be publicised,” she added. Ms. Satheedevi called for intervention against the alleged reckless action of media with scant regard for such norms.

“The survivor had gone through much mental trauma in the days following the marriage. She had a fortuitous escape only because of the visit by her parents. After being assaulted, the survivor was taken to the hospital by the accused with the help of his male friend. Usually, women members of the family accompany in such circumstances. This should also be investigated,” Ms. Satheedevi said.

She asked the police to handle the investigation very seriously. “The survivor was attacked in a planned manner. The fact that she wasn’t even allowed to contact her family over phone should also be probed. The Commission will make arrangements for providing counselling to the survivor.”

Ms. Satheedevi also interacted with the family members of the survivor, panchayat president, and ward member concerned.

