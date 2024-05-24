ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala State Pollution Control Board serves closure notice on unit at Edayar

Published - May 24, 2024 01:46 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has served closure notice on Alliance Marine Products, Industrial Development Area, Edayar, on May 22, for unauthorised discharge of raw effluent through stormwater outlet pipe into the Periyar as found during an inspection of the unit on May 21. The closure notice has been served under Section 33A of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Section 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981. The company has been directed to close down the unit and to report the closure to PCB office at the earliest.

The closure notice said that inspection on May 20 had shown “huge quantity of cooked product” dumped inside the processing area. The front shutter was damaged, odour control system was not functioning, causing intense foul smell in the nearby area. Inspection on the following day showed discharge of effluent through the storm water drainage system to the river. “This is a serious offence,” the PCB notice said.

Alliance Marine Products at Edayar industrial development area of Muppathadam had been permitted to operate a chicken waste rendering unit in the area. The inspections were conducted on the unit premises following the massive fish kill in the Periyar on May 20 and 21. The company premises were inspected on May 21 and 22.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US