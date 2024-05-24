Kerala State Pollution Control Board serves closure notice on unit at Edayar

Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has served closure notice on Alliance Marine Products, Industrial Development Area, Edayar, on May 22, for unauthorised discharge of raw effluent through stormwater outlet pipe into the Periyar as found during an inspection of the unit on May 21. The closure notice has been served under Section 33A of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Section 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981. The company has been directed to close down the unit and to report the closure to PCB office at the earliest.

The closure notice said that inspection on May 20 had shown “huge quantity of cooked product” dumped inside the processing area. The front shutter was damaged, odour control system was not functioning, causing intense foul smell in the nearby area. Inspection on the following day showed discharge of effluent through the storm water drainage system to the river. “This is a serious offence,” the PCB notice said.

Alliance Marine Products at Edayar industrial development area of Muppathadam had been permitted to operate a chicken waste rendering unit in the area. The inspections were conducted on the unit premises following the massive fish kill in the Periyar on May 20 and 21. The company premises were inspected on May 21 and 22.