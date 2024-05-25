Kerala State Pollution Control Board officials aiding erring industrial units, allege greens

Greens and social activists have rejected the preliminary report of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) that claimed there was no presence of industrial effluents in water samples collected following the mass fish kill in the Periyar on May 20 and 21.

“The government should suspend the official who prepared the report and submitted it to the Sub Collector, Fort Kochi, who is probing the fish kill that resulted in huge financial loss to fishermen. We also request the District Collector to reject the preliminary report of the board,” said Purushan Eloor, spokesperson of Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi.

O.V. Shabeer of Janajagratha Samithi alleged that the board officials had failed to initiate timely action, including collection of water samples. “We had informed them about the fish death on May 20 morning, though the report said that the board had received information only around 9 p.m. The report also failed to speak about the fish death near the Pathalam bund to aid interests of the erring industrial units,” he alleged.

In a memorandum submitted to the Sub Collector, Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi, and Janjagratha Samithi sought implementation of the ‘polluter-pays-principle’ on industrial units responsible for the fish kill. The penalty collected should be handed over to fishermen, who faced huge financial loss following the incident. As it may take time, the compensation has to be provided from funds available with the PCB and recovered later from the violators, it said.