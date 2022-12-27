Kerala State Library Council to turn readers into active participants in social and cultural activities

December 27, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Vayana Vasantham’ (Spring of reading), an innovative project of the Kerala State Library Council aimed at encouraging reading and taking the band of avid readers beyond books thus making them active participants in social and cultural activities, is being rolled out in libraries under the Ernakulam District Library Council.

The project aims at creating at least four groups of 15 to 25 like-minded people drawn into reading in all 528 libraries affiliated to the council.

“The idea is to take reading and even books beyond libraries with the help of volunteers from agencies such as Kudumbashree. The groups will meet at least once a month, and arrangements will be made to lend books at these gatherings and issue memberships. Group members will be then encouraged to discuss a book they have read,” said District Library Council Secretary M.R. Surendran.

They will also be encouraged to become active participants in cultural programmes and activities aimed at promoting scientific aptitude to fight superstition, among others.

“Each library will have a committee member assigned as a mentor to coordinate the activities of the groups. The mentors will be trained by the State Library Council. The active implementation of Vayana Vasantham may in due course become a consideration in deciding grading points,” said Kanayannur Taluk Library Council Secretary D.R. Rajesh.

The success of another novel programme, which the district library council had initiated during the pandemic when it delivered four books at the doorstep to encourage reading among students, seems to have triggered the new concept. That programme, however, slowed down when pandemic curbs were withdrawn and students returned to schools.

Reading and libraries seem to have been hardly affected by the pandemic as many people returned to reading after getting locked down in their homes. “As many as 22 new libraries received affiliation of the library council during 2021-22, and ₹1.03 crore was distributed as grant for buying books among the libraries in the district during the same period. Our dream is to have a library in every ward,” said District Library Council President P.K. Soman.

Affiliation is granted to libraries on the basis of a set of conditions. They should have a minimum of 1,000 books and 50 members. They should also have been functional for a year and subscribe to at least three newspapers and seven periodicals. Their operational efficiency and structure, including whether they have an elected committee with a woman and a Scheduled Caste representative, will also be considered.