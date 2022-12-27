ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala State Library Council rallies against superstition to converge in Ernakulam

December 27, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The two rallies organised by the Kerala State Library Council for creating awareness against superstitions will converge in Ernakulam district before proceeding to Thrissur where they are set to culminate.

The north zone rally captained by State Library Council President K.V. Kunjikrishnan and the south zone rally captained by Secretary V.K. Madhu were flagged off from Kasaragod and Aruvippuram respectively on December 22. The south zone rally will be accorded a reception at Nirmala Higher Secondary School, Muvattupuzha, under the aegis of Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha taluk library councils on Thursday evening. The north zone rally will be received at Perumbavoor on Friday morning.

Critic M.K. Sanoo will inaugurate the reception at Changampuzha Park, Edappally, on Friday at 10 a.m. Former Minister S. Sarma will inaugurate the reception at North Paravur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both the rallies will then converge at Angamaly before proceeding to Thrissur before concluding at Thekkinkad Maidan.

“The rallies were perhaps the only ones to have visited every library in the area that they passed through. The idea was to create awareness about the need for scientific aptitude and propagate books towards that end,” said M.R. Surendran, secretary, Ernakulam District Library Council, at a press conference here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US