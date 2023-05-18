Kerala State Housing Board on a comeback trail, says Revenue Minister

May 18, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Housing Board is on a comeback trail with the introduction of changes in keeping with the requirements of the times, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said. He was making a public declaration through videoconferencing of the new housing complex coming up at Thrikkakara on Thursday.

The Minister said the more than 50-year-old Board was adapting itself to changes, which would make it cope with the times and come back strongly. The Board’s new project was part of the 100-day action plan of the State government, which was celebrating its second anniversary, said a communication here.

Mr. Rajan said the Board had been involved in various projects, including those for marginalised sections through ‘Grihasree’, ‘Bhavanasree’, and one lakh houses projects. It has also been involved in the construction of ‘Aswas’ rental home project attached to medical colleges. The Minister said the government was duty-bound to help regain the old glory of the Board.

The Housing Board will construct a housing-cum-commercial complex on 15 cents near Padamugal in Thrikkakara. The six housing units with an area of 1,265 sq. ft. each will come up in three storeys. Similar projects were also being planned for Elamkulam, Kumaranasan Nagar, and Marine Drive, said Housing Board Chairman P.P. Suneer.

The Board has also plans to set up an international exhibition centre and auxiliary facilities on 17.89 acres at Marine Drive. It is in talks with the State government for building houses for government employees.

Uma Thomas, MLA, presided over the programme, held at the conference hall of Revenue Tower of the Board in the city. T.J. Vinod, MLA, and CPI district secretary K.M. Dinakaran were among those who spoke, said the communication.