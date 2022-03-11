Kerala State Budget a mixed bag for Kochi city

The Kerala State Budget has offered a mixed bag to address the infrastructural goals and development plans of Kochi city.

Despite high expectations, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal did not elaborate on the funds required for land acquisition and related preparatory work for the Kakkanad extension of the Kochi metro project.

The only reference was that about ₹507 crore has been set apart for 10 infrastructure projects in the State, which included the Kochi metro. There was no word on the request by Kochi Metro Rail Limited to provide ₹100 crore to compensate people who had surrendered their land and to complete the pending 60% of the land acquisition.

The Budget did not mention any specific allocation towards land acquisition for the GIFT City in Angamaly proposed as part of the Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor. Mr. Balagopal reiterated that Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board had agreed to provide loan to acquire 144.9 hectares for the project. The Budget remained silent on the request by Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar to consider the request of the civic body to take back the land at Brahmapuram, which it had purchased at the instance of the State government, and to avoid deduction of land cost from its annual plan fund allocation.

However, Mr. Anilkumar praised the Finance Minister for the allocation of ₹10 crore for Operation Breakthrough to resolve the problem of watelogging in the city. K.J. Maxi, MLA, too echoed a similar view while quoting the ₹10 crore allocated for the ro-ro service.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, termed the Budget a “disappointment”, stating that the requests to modernise the KSRTC bus station in Ernakulam continued to remain on paper. There was no specific mention of the bus station in the district even as the Budget mentioned that ₹30 crore had been earmarked to develop depots in the State, he said. The Congress also criticised the lack of allocation for the proposed Goshree-Mamangalam road and the Thevara elevated road.

The Budget did not earmark funds for the next round of development of the Vyttila Mobility Hub and the second phase of project to resolve the traffic bottleneck at Vyttila Junction.