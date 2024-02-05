Kerala State Budget 2024 fails to offer relief to Moolampilly evictees

February 05, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Budget presented on Monday was the 16th after 316 families were evicted for rail and road connectivity of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT).

Like all its precedents, the latest Budget also conveniently forgot the ongoing struggle of the evictees from seven villages, who will observe the 16th anniversary of their eviction on Tuesday.

Among the evictees, 10 families in Moolampilly were forcibly evicted by the then Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, using the full might of administration complete with earthmovers, which pummelled the houses without even giving the evictees time to recover their life’s savings and valuables while a huge contingent of police muzzled any potential resistance, on February 6, 2008.

Since then, that day has been observed as Moolampilly Day every year. A gathering organised by the seven village committees will be held on Tuesday at the site at Moolampilly where the houses were demolished.

A protest by the evicted families forced the government to announce a rehabilitation package, named the Moolampilly package, 40 days after the eviction on March 19, 2008. All these years later, the package remains far from being fully honoured. Only a small fraction of evictees who lost their houses and land has benefited somewhat from the package.

“Though the ICTT was a Central project, we had approached the State government on many occasions in the past requesting budgetary allocation for the implementation of the Moolampilly package since the State government had issued the rehabilitation order. But that was never considered, so was our request for a special officer for the implementation of the package,” said Francis Kalathunkal, coordinator of the Moolampilly Coordination Committee.

Since their eviction, 34 evictees have died, some taking refuge in suicide, without enjoying any benefit of the package. Many others turned ill, some mentally, leaving them living martyrs of the so-called development, the committee said.

Even applications for constructing dwellings in small parcels of land left behind after eviction were turned down even as Coastal Regulation Zone restrictions pose a hurdle to construction on rehabilitation plots. The tax deducted from the meagre compensation is yet to be refunded despite a promise to do so.

No action has been taken long after the Public Works department itself certified that some marshy plots identified for rehabilitation were not fit for construction. Some houses built on such plots have either developed cracks or have tilted dangerously. No step has been taken yet to honour the promise to give a job in the ICTT project to one member of each evicted family.

Not less than 100 such evictees had petitioned the government at Navakerala Sadas, the government’s outreach programme, requesting the implementation of the package, but to no avail. The monitoring committee chaired by the District Collector for the implementation of the rehabilitation package has not met since 2019. Even the decision to issue identity cards for the evicted families had not yet been implemented, while rent dues for the families were not cleared, said the committee.

