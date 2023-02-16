Kerala Startup Mission to hold Seeding Kerala conclave on March 6

February 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will hold the sixth edition of ‘Seeding Kerala’ here on March 6.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the two-day event at Marriott Hotel at 10 a.m. This will be followed by deliberations on investment in start-ups and meeting of stakeholders with government officials and investors in the start-up ecosystem.

This is part of the larger goal of creating a dynamic early-stage investment ecosystem in the State and building a vibrant pipeline of high net worth individuals (HNIs) and local investors who will be willing to park their funds in Kerala’s fledgling enterprises.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika said any investor who had already invested in start-ups or was looking for investing in fledgling enterprises, or planning to onboard with existing angel networks could attend the programme. “This year, we are expecting around 200 investors and HNIs from Kerala to participate in the event,” he said.

The conclave would also strive to identify new partners for the State government’s Fund of Funds Scheme that provides equity funding for start-ups, said Mr. Ambika.

The event will help HNIs understand Kerala’s start-up investment ecosystem, turn into mentors or co-founders with start-ups, and become a part of national Angel network.

The stakeholders’ meeting will curate critical points for developing investment frameworks for Kerala’s early-scale start-ups for the next five years.

‘Seeding Kerala Investor Cafe’, a one-on-one matchmaking of around 40 curated start-ups and investors for funding opportunities and mentoring will be held at KSUM, Kalamassery, on the second day. Interested HNIs may also attend the Investor Cafe to meet potential start-ups.

Registration for the event may be done at https://seedingkerala.com.