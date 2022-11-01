Kerala sees a rise in Charcot foot cases

Lack of awareness about foot and ankle diseases among the public and healthcare professionals leading to amputations and even untimely death, says expert

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 01, 2022 19:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

About 7.5% of diabetic patients in Kerala are likely to be affected by Charcot foot condition that causes weakening of bones in the foot that can occur in people who have significant nerve damage, according to experts affiliated to the Indian Foot and Ankle Society (IFAS).

Kerala is one of the States with the highest number of diabetic patients in India, and this population is prone to be affected by Charcot foot. A communication quoting Dennis P. Jose, senior foot and ankle consultant, said here on Tuesday that there was an estimated 16% increase in Charcot foot disease among diabetic patients. Lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, cause nerve damage and loss of sensation in the feet over time and lead to the development of Charcot foot, he said.

Rajesh Simon, senior foot and ankle surgeon and national president of IFAS, said the lack of awareness about foot and ankle diseases among the public and healthcare professionals was leading to amputations and even untimely death. A majority of patients are unaware of the seriousness of foot diseases such as Charcot foot because of loss of pain sensation due to nerve damage. It made them unaware of cuts or injuries on foot that eventually led to complicated foot diseases and deformities, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The IFAS, which is observing November 2 as National Foot and Ankle Day, will organise a free foot check-up camp at VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi on November 5. A platform for Charcot foot patients and those seeking treatment will also be formed to bring together and help such patients across the State, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app