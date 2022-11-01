Kerala sees a rise in Charcot foot cases

Lack of awareness about foot and ankle diseases among the public and healthcare professionals leading to amputations and even untimely death, says expert

Lack of awareness about foot and ankle diseases among the public and healthcare professionals leading to amputations and even untimely death, says expert

About 7.5% of diabetic patients in Kerala are likely to be affected by Charcot foot condition that causes weakening of bones in the foot that can occur in people who have significant nerve damage, according to experts affiliated to the Indian Foot and Ankle Society (IFAS).

Kerala is one of the States with the highest number of diabetic patients in India, and this population is prone to be affected by Charcot foot. A communication quoting Dennis P. Jose, senior foot and ankle consultant, said here on Tuesday that there was an estimated 16% increase in Charcot foot disease among diabetic patients. Lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, cause nerve damage and loss of sensation in the feet over time and lead to the development of Charcot foot, he said.

Rajesh Simon, senior foot and ankle surgeon and national president of IFAS, said the lack of awareness about foot and ankle diseases among the public and healthcare professionals was leading to amputations and even untimely death. A majority of patients are unaware of the seriousness of foot diseases such as Charcot foot because of loss of pain sensation due to nerve damage. It made them unaware of cuts or injuries on foot that eventually led to complicated foot diseases and deformities, he added.

The IFAS, which is observing November 2 as National Foot and Ankle Day, will organise a free foot check-up camp at VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi on November 5. A platform for Charcot foot patients and those seeking treatment will also be formed to bring together and help such patients across the State, according to a release.