Kerala seeks to exempt human habitations, govt and semi govt and private establishments from ESZ purview

January 09, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

State makes the plea in an intervention application filed before the Supreme court on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has presented a case for exempting human habitations and areas where government, semi-government, and public and private establishments have come up from the ambit of the buffer zone.

The State put forward its plea in an intervention application filed before the Supreme court on Monday.

It argued for striking a balance between ecology and human life to preserve ecology. The rights of citizens in human habitations needed to be protected. There was little scope for resettling the inhabitants considering the paucity of land, the State submitted.

Kerala had earlier filed a review petition before the Supreme Court on its June 3 order that asked the States to demarcate one-km ESZ from the boundaries of protected areas. The court may consider the case on January 11.

The State showcased the case of the Mangalavanam bird sanctuary in Kochi as an example of human habitations around protected areas. The Kerala High Court was situated within 200 metres of the sanctuary, which is located in the Kochi Corporation limit. It was practically impossible to adhere to all the restrictions imposed by guidelines for the declaration of ESZ, it contended.

The imposition of the one-km buffer in places of human habitations would be prejudicial to the rights of the citizens as those areas had been fully developed into township consisting of houses, shops, places of worship, educational institutions, farmlands, roads, and other developments, it pointed out.

In its review petition, the State requested for an exemption of ESZ proposals, which were under the consideration of the Ministry, from the ambit of the buffer zone regime.

Kerala canvassed for diluting the uniform enforcement of the one-km ESZ in overwhelming public interest. It also contended that the strict enforcement of the regime would hit the day-to-day life and avocation of people and adversely impact their right to life guaranteed under the Constitution.

